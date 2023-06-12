ALTON - The Senior Services Plus 50th anniversary celebration on Saturday night at Lewis and Clark Community College was a night to remember.

Sheila Goins was the emcee for the inaugural gala for SSP. She also serves as one of SSP's newest board members.

Theresa Collins, CEO for SSP, presented Sheila with gifts, a flower arrangement, and a beautiful painting as a gift for emceeing the night.

The Alton High School Jazz Band performed the evening's entertainment. State Rep. Amy Elik was also in attendance, along with many other community officials, including Alton Mayor David Goins.

Recognized at the event were AARP Illinois because of their corporate partnership as well as Argosy Casino. BJC Alton Memorial Hospital was recognized as a Community Hero, Liberty Bank was a community partner honoree along with OSF Saint Anthony's Hospital. Zeke Jabusch was also recognized with a Community Volunteer Hero Award.

The Senior Services Plus Board of Directors consists of Chuck Par as president, Amber Scott as vice president and other board members including Sheila Goins, Anita Martinez, Crystal Uhe, Donald Frailey, Heather Johnson, Lynn Williams, Lyndel Helkamp, Matt Horn, and Isabelle Smith is a board fellow.

Also recognized were the Fundraising Committee Board members Scott, Smith, and Williams, along with SSP staff members Emily Eilers, Emily Jackson, Lora Giberson, Shelby Clayton, and Stacey Noble-Loveland.

Sheila Goins said the community and her husband, Mayor Goins, deeply value Senior Services Plus and its widespread impact.

She pointed out the organization serves not only Alton, but seniors across eight counties in Southern Illinois.

“Many senior citizens depend on the meals they receive on a daily basis from Senior Services Plus,” she said. “It is a wonderful organization with a wide depth of valuable services to seniors.”

