Strong communities are built by healthy, strong individuals. Senior Services Plus (SSP) has been committed to the community for 41 years providing health, happiness, and hope. After years of conditioning, the agency is ready and set for its very first capital campaign to expand the Wellness Center. SSP is one of the top 30 employers in the Riverbend - a larger-scale employer of over 340 staff that provides a multitude of services to over 30,000 seniors in a five county area. SSP spends over $1.7 million annually in the local economy. The expansion of a new facility will enable the agency to relocate wellness programming and equipment and open up to 3,500 sq. ft. of space for new programming and services. The expansion continues this investment and will allow the offering of more mission-driven programming including senior employment and health services. Various task forces, made up of over 50 community members, have been meeting for over the past year to ensure every detail is accounted for in the expansion. Some of the additions to the Wellness Center include a 20x20 warm water pool, two endless pools, a track, cardio equipment, weight equipment, a beautiful courtyard, and many more.

Additions to the Wellness Center will be very beneficial to the surrounding community. Currently, there are 53,476 seniors over the age of 60 living in Madison County. In the U.S., 10,000 seniors will turn 65 every day until 2030, averaging 80,214 in Madison County. By 2030, seniors will live an average of 20 years longer. More occurrences of chronic conditions are predicted, many of which could be greatly improved by wellness programs. Retirement is being redefined as individuals are forced to work longer because of extended life span, fewer financial resources, and increasing health care costs. In addition to health and wellness benefits, the wellness expansion will generate an estimated $87,000 to support our other mission-driven programs and services.

Senior Services Plus is inviting the community to tour the current Wellness Center. Guided tours are being held on July 29, August 26, September 30, October 28, and November 25 of this year. The 1.5 hour tour includes lunch and a presentation on our campaign for the Wellness Center expansion. A reservation is required to attend. To R.S.V.P. or for more information on the capital campaign, contact Senior Services Plus' Development Coordinator Melanie Racki at 618-465-3298 ext. 127 or email mracki@seniorservicesplus.org.

Input from the community will help the agency impact the lives of 3,000 seniors annually through an expanded Wellness Center. The agency's initiative to ensure access to innovative, affordable, and enriching programs would not be possible without support from community members and organizations. For any questions regarding the campaign, please contact Executive Director, Jonathan Becker, (jbecker@seniorservicesplus.org) or Development Coordinator Melanie Racki.

