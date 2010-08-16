Senior Services Plus Launches Fall Programming for Kids to Help Fight Obesity! Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Studies have reported that approximately 20% of children are considered obese in the United States. Members have been asking for the same fitness opportunities for their kids or grandkids and kids need regular activity for a healthy life, says Maredith Harris, Senior Services Plus’ Wellness Director. Starting this fall Senior Services Plus will start fun fitness programming to get kids active. ZumbAtomics for kids is high energy and has fun moves that make you forget that you are actually exercising. Zumba is an exercise class based around Latin dance steps. Kid Fit teaches the fundamentals of fitness using games and activities to keep kids engaged and give them tools to stay active for a lifetime. The program will teach the importance of regular activity for healthy lifestyle. Family Fun and Fit: Family fun has never felt so fit. Families that are active together stay healthier physically and emotionally. This program is designed to use activities for the whole family. Parents and grandparents alike participate with their kids and grandkids to get active and stay active. This program will use games and activities that will help develop all the components of fitness. Contact Senior Services Plus at (618)465-3298 for more information and to register for classes. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip