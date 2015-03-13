Alton, IL March 10, 2015 - Senior Services Plus announced today its participation in the 2015 March for Meals - a nationwide community-by-community celebration of the local Meals on Wheels programs that keep seniors independent in their own homes. Senior Services Plus' March for Meals event will include delivery of Meals on Wheels by elected officials from surrounding communities.

"Every single day our dedicated volunteers and staff are providing for the most at-risk senior citizens in our community," said Executive Director John Becker. "The March for Meals Campaign gives us the opportunity to show the mayors, aldermen, police and fire departments exactly what we do every day. You hear about the Meals on Wheels program, but this will give them the first-hand experience of what it is like to deliver the meals and meet the seniors who receive assistance from our agency."

March for Meals is a national campaign held annually during the month of March, initiated and sponsored by the Meals On Wheels Association of America to raise awareness of the struggles faced by our aging neighbors and to encourage action on the part of local communities. Hundreds of Senior Nutrition Programs across the United States, like Senior Services Plus, promote March for Meals through public events, partnerships with local businesses, volunteer recruitment and fundraising initiatives.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Our Meals on Wheels programs are on the front lines every day making sure that no senior is forgotten," said Meals On Wheels Association of America President and CEO Ellie Hollander. "March for Meals is a time when communities can come together to stand with their local Meals on Wheels programs and ensure all seniors live a nourished lives with independence and dignity."

For more information on March for Meals, visit www.marchformeals.com.

About Senior Services Plus:

The non-profit agency has been preparing and delivering balanced meals to homebound seniors since 1973. The agency's Meals on Wheels program serves over 650 meals each day to 22 townships in Madison & St. Clair Counties. Senior Services Plus' headquarters is located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton, Illinois.

About Meals On Wheels Association of America

The Meals On Wheels Association of America empowers community programs to improve health and quality of life to ensure that no senior goes hungry. More than 5,000 local Meals on Wheels Programs leverage a dedicated army of two million volunteers who day-in and day-out create an efficient and caring way to help America's seniors stay independent, healthy and able to live in their own homes. For more information, or to locate a local Meals on Wheels program, visit www.mowaa.org.

More like this:

Related Video: