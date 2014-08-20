Immunizations are very important to make sure your body is in top condition for a healthy lifestyle. Walgreens will also be discussing the payment options for vaccinations. This free fitness seminar is open to the public. The seminar will be held on August 25th at 9:00am in Multi-purpose room 1 of SSP. Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 N. Rodgers in Alton, IL. For more information on this seminar, please call (618) 465-3298 ext. 100.

