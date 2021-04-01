ALTON – To help ease the ongoing needs of Illinoisans created by the COVID-19 Pandemic, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois (BCBSIL) has awarded Senior Services Plus, Inc. Meals on Wheels Program a $20,000 grant as part of BCBSIL’s latest round of giving aimed at helping the helpers.

With this grant, SSP will be able to provide additional meals for our Meals on Wheels clients. This is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic where many clients are the most at risk.

BCBSIL selected 175 organizations across Illinois with missions focused on access to care , hunger , shelter and behavioral health care , and COVID-19 health education and vaccine access to receive $20,000 grants as part of its COVID-19 Community Collaboration Fund.

“A year into the pandemic and the health, economic and social impacts around Illinois are still great,” said Harmony Harrington, vice-president government and community relations for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois. “We’re proud to be able to help so many organizations increase their capacity to help more people receive the help they need.”

About Senior Services Plus, Inc.

Senior Services Plus, Inc. in Alton, IL is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit agency established to help enrich the lives of older adults through programs and services that encourage independent living and wellness.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois (BCBSIL) is committed to expanding access to quality, cost-effective health care to as many people as possible in Illinois. BCBSIL is dedicated to innovation and exploring, nurturing and activating future possibilities to make the health care system work better for our members and our communities.

