Senior Services Plus, Inc. (SSP) is proud to announce new officers for the Board of Directors for their new fiscal year.

“We’re excited to announce new officers for the Board of Directors as we begin our new fiscal year.” Theresa Collins, SSP CEO shares. Amber Scott, Chief Marketing Officer for 1st Mid America Credit Union takes over as Board President following Chuck Parr. Dr. Don Frailey, PharmD takes on the position of Vice President and Jessica Werts, Senior Consultant with Armanino takes over as Treasurer.

“We are so grateful to Chuck Parr for his dedication and leadership as Board President,” Theresa Collins states “and we’re so thankful to the incoming officers for their dedication and commitment to SSP.”

Chuck Parr departs after 6 years on the Board of Directors, 3 of those as Board President. The retired CEO of Riverbend Head Start joined the SSP Board of Directors in 2017 and was appointed Board President three years later.

Departing from the Board along with Chuck Parr are Reid Mortensen and Isabelle Smith. Mortensen departs after serving 6 years on the Board and most recently served as Nominating Chair and served on the Fundraising Committee. Isabelle Smith will depart in December of this year after serving as a Board Fellow through Washington University and serving on the Fundraising Committee. “We will truly miss Chuck, Reid, and Isabelle. They’ve each offered unique perspectives and skills to our Board of Directors and the agency as a whole”, stated Collins.

In 2023, Senior Services Plus added 2 new board members, Sheila Goins and Jessica Werts, and a Board Fellow, Isabelle Smith.

Amber Scott has served on the SSP Board of Directors since 2018 and was previously the Vice President. Amber brings years of marketing expertise and community engagement to the organization and is currently the Chief Marketing Officer for 1st Mid America Credit Union.

Goins and Werts bring financial expertise with them. Goins retired from the banking industry after over 30 years and has continued her community involvement into retirement. Goins serves on multiple non-profit Boards locally as well as co-hosted and served as emcee of SSP’s Inaugural Gala fundraiser in 2023.

Werts currently holds the position of Senior Consultant with Armanino. Werts received her MBA in 2019 and previously held positions in tax and financial departments for non-profit and for-profit agencies.

The SSP Board of Directors has 11 total members. In addition to the officers, those members are: Lyndel Helmkamp, Anita Martinez, Heather Johnson, Crystal Uhe, Lynn Williams, Matt Horn, Sheila Goins, and Isabelle Smith.

“The Board brings enthusiasm and excitement into the new fiscal year. Each of them wholeheartedly believe in the work we’re doing as an agency and many have personal connections to the services we provide in one way or another. We’re all very excited to be part of implementing the mission and vision of Senior Services Plus”, Collins states.

Senior Services Plus is a nearly 50-year-old not-for-profit agency located in Alton, IL and serves 8 counties in southern Illinois through various programs and services. Its mission is to provide opportunities and resources to individuals as they age. Find more information about SSP at www.seniorservicesplus.org.

