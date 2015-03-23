Mayors Deliver Meals on Wheels during Community Champions Week

Senior Services Plus participated in a national campaign known as “Community Champions Week”. Meals on Wheels America March for Meals campaign, the local non-profit agency invited mayors and other officials to participate in the event to show their support for the homebound and hungry seniors in their own communities. With the efforts of the Mayors and other community champions, the campaign is designed to raise public awareness, recruit new volunteers, and increase funding as more seniors in the United States face the risk of hunger.

March for Meals is a national campaign during the month of March initiated by Meals On Wheels America to encourage action on the part of the local community. Every March through June of each year, Senior Services Plus aims to raise awareness and community support to sustain the over 125,000 meals they deliver each year in St. Clair and Madison counties. According to Meals on Wheels America, one out of every five seniors is going hungry.

This year, Senior Services Plus was honored to have the support of local mayors: Brant Walker of Alton, Michael McCormick of Godfrey, Paul Oller of Roxana, Fred Ufert of Wood River, Hal Patton of Edwardsville, Alan Winslow of Bethalto, and Allen Adomite of Troy. Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons also participated this year.

They will close their awareness campaign on June 13, 2015 with our 6th Annual Feed the Need Concert. This year’s concert will be headlined by Alison Krauss & Union Station Featuring Jerry Douglas with special guests the Harman Family Bluegrass Band. For more information on tickets or sponsorship, call 618-465-3298 or visit the agency’s website at seniorservicesplus.org.

Meals on Wheels America is the oldest and largest national organization in the United States representing those programs that provide meals to people in need. To obtain more information about the Meals on Wheels program, visit the website at mealsonwheelsamerica.org. To find more information on Senior Services Plus’s Meals on Wheels Program, visit seniorservicesplus.org or call 618-465-3298.

