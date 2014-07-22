On Friday, July 25th at 2:00pm, Senior Services Plus is hosting "How to Spot a Counterfeit Bill."

Dan Abert of The Tri-County Financial Fraud Coalition will be presenting. He will be joined by Christopher Williams of the United States Secret Service Domicile of Fairview Heights, and Assistant to the Special Agent in Charge, Doug Roberts.

The focus of the presentation will be how to identify a counterfeit, but speakers will also discuss how to avoid accepting a counterfeit bill and where to report if you think you have encountered a counterfeit.

RSVP's are not required, as this presentation is open to the public. Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton. For more information, please contact 618-465-3298 ext. 100.

