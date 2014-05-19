Senior Services Plus invites the public to National Senior Health and Fitness Day on May 28th at their Alton Center! Senior citizens age 55 & older are encouraged to be Classic and Confident!

From 9am-1pm, classic cars will be on display in front of the center on North Rodgers Ave. Attendees are also encouraged to visit booths with stimulating mental and physical activities. Visit 8 booths between 9:00am and 1:00pm and win an attendance prize. Also between 12:00pm and 1:00pm, have your caricature drawn by Jim Heil of "Drawn to the Oldies".

Dress up to compete in our contest for the best 50's attire! Classic and Confident is being held at Senior Services Plus which is located at 2603 N. Rodgers in Alton. For more information call 618-465-3298 or visit www.seniorservicesplus.org.

