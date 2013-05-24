On Wednesday, May 29, 2013, Senior Services Plus will host a ‘Circus at the Center’ in celebration of National Senior Health & Fitness Day. The event is designed to encourage physical and mental activity among seniors. Studies have shown that there is a 46% lower risk of developing dementia in individuals who utilize high mental activity levels. Regular exercise reduces the risk of heart attack or stroke.

The ‘Circus at the Center’ will begin at 8:00 a.m. with themed physical activity “stations” including a basketball shoot, balloon dart game, bean bag toss and photo booth. Educational “stations” will also be beginning at 8:00 a.m., with information on how to relieve stress, become a volunteer, maintain memory skills, and an introduction to computer technology.

At 10:30 a.m., Senior Services Plus’s Wellness Center will be providing demonstrations in the School House Grill for fitness classes including: Zumba Gold, Yoga, Chair Exercises, and Hula Hooping. During lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Tim the Twister will provide balloon art in the School House Grill and face paint is also available. In addition to the grill’s regular menu, circus themed foods will be available: mini corn dogs, funnel cakes, ice cream and popcorn. A cake walk is planned for 1pm, followed immediately by a dance at 2pm. For more info, visit seniorservicesplus.org or call Senior Services Plus at 618-465-3298.

Click Here to View the Flyer!

