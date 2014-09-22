Public Encouraged to Attend to Support Local Non-Profit Agencies

Senior Services will be hosting a fashion show fundraiser on Saturday, October 11, 2014 from 12:00pm - 2:00pm. The fashion show will be benefitting the United Way of Greater St. Louis. Tickets for the fashion show are $20.00 each and include a lunch buffet and refreshments.

The general public is encouraged to attend, as the funds will benefit hundreds of local non-profit agencies. Attendees will have the opportunity to see the newly released fall fashion line and a very exclusive viewing of the winter fashion line at Christopher & Banks.

This event is co-sponsored by Christopher & Banks retail clothing store at the Alton Square Mall. Makeup service for interested models will be provided by Mary Kay Cosmetics (Emily Sutton) and hair service will be provided by Permanent Great Looks Salon. Volunteers are still being accepted if an individual is interested in modeling, and a generous discount will be given at Christopher & Banks for your service.

For more information or to volunteer, please contact the front desk receptionist at Senior Services Plus at 618-465-3298 extension 100. Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton. Additional information on the agency can be found at www.seniorservicesplus.org.

