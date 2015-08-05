Alton Police Department sending representatives to meet with the public

On Wednesday, August 12th from 10-11:30am, the Alton Police Department will be participating in a ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event at Senior Services Plus.

Officers will be on site to enjoy a cup of coffee with members of the public who wish to meet and get to know a few of the men and women who protect the Alton area. This event is the first location for a new series that the police department is launching.

“The ‘Coffee with a Cop’ is something new we are trying as part of a community outreach initiative,” said Communications Officer Emily Hejna. “We hope that any member of the Alton community is able to join us to have a nice conversation.”

Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 N. Rodgers Avenue in Alton. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 618-465-3298 ext. 146.

