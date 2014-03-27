As a part of a national campaign through the Meals On Wheels Association of America, Senior Services Plus participated in "Community Champions Week". As part of its March for Meals campaign, the local non-profit agency invited mayors and other officials to participate in the event to show their support for the homebound seniors in their own communities. With the efforts of the "Community Champions", the campaign is designed to raise public awareness, recruit new volunteers, and increase funding as more seniors in the United States face the risk of hunger.

March through June of each year, Senior Services Plus aims to raise awareness and community support to sustain the over 125,000 meals they deliver each year in St. Clair and Madison counties. According to the MOWAA, one out of every seven seniors is going hungry.

This year, Senior Services Plus was honored to have the support of: Mayor Brant Walker of Alton, Alderman Charlie Break of Alton, Mayor Michael McCormick of Godfrey, Mayor Hal Patton of Edwardsville, Mayor Kenny Beasley of South Roxana, Mayor Paul Oller of Roxana, Mayor Fred Ufert of Wood River, Mayor Ken Mueller of Swansea, and Mayor Allen Adomite of Troy.

In May, SSP will collect money for Meals On Wheels during a "Corner Collection" in collaboration with the Area Agency on Aging. The agency will close their awareness campaign on June 7, 2014 with the 5th Annual Feed the Need Concert. This year's concert will feature the Harman Family Bluegrass Band and John Michael Montgomery. For more information on tickets or sponsorship, call 618/465-3298 or visit seniorservicesplus.org for details.

The Meals On Wheels Association of America is the oldest and largest national organization in the United States representing those programs that provide meals to people in need. MOWAA's mission is to end senior hunger by 2020. To obtain more information about the Meals On Wheels program, visit the MOWAA website at mowaa.org. To find more information on Senior Services Plus's Meals On Wheels Program, visit seniorservicesplus.org or call 618/465-3298.

