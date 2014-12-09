Senior Services Plus is a non-profit agency that has been serving Madison and St. Clair County for over 41 years. Originally formed as Madison County Senior Citizens, the agency has been relocated, renamed, and has added numerous programs and services in order to accommodate a growing a changing demographic.

With the recent addition of Marketing Coordinator, Brent Wingerter, and Marketing Associate, Emily Sutton, Senior Services Plus has decided to give its brand and image in the community a fresh, new look.

Emily Sutton is a recent graduate of Illinois State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Communication and Leadership. She is native to the Alton area and graduated high school at Alton Senior High School. In her college career, Emily was president of the National Communication Honor Society, Lambda Pi Eta, spent a summer studying in Florence, Italy, and was a marketing intern for Hospice of Southern Illinois. In her new position as Marketing Associate, Emily will assist Senior Services Plus in their efforts to expand their helping hand to those in surrounding communities.

Sutton added, "I look forward to seeing results from new marketing strategies and becoming even more involved with community."

Brent Wingerter, Marketing Coordinator came to SSP following 2 years of working with the St. Louis Blues (NHL). Wingerter is a native of St. Charles, MO and attended CBC High School in Town and Country, MO. Most recently, he graduated from Saint Louis University with a degree in Advertising and Public Relations and a minor in Graphic Design.

"Since starting with Senior Services Plus, I recognized a need to identify who the agency represented in the community," said Wingerter. "We hadn't been able to narrow down a 'look' and I wanted to be sure that the SSP brand was consistent enough to give us visibility with our clients and the general public."

Wingerter and Sutton have made several changes to the advertisements, signage, flyers, and all printed materials released from the agency. In fact, the agency's bi-monthly newsletter has changed its look. For anyone interested in receiving the newsletter, contact 618-465-3298 ext. 100. An electronic newsletter is also available by emailing your contact information to esutton@seniorservicesplus.org. More information is available on the agency's website at www.seniorservicesplus.org.

