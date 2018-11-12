ALTON - The Senior Services Plus Foster Grandparent Program has been focusing on self-care while serving the Riverbend Region. Throughout the month of November, volunteers will learn ways to maintain a healthy lifestyle as well as local supporting services.

At the FGP November in service training, SSP Information and Assistance Specialist, Madisyn Wheatley, discussed her department’s services for those 60 and over. Open Enrollment has started for Medicare and they are taking appointments for the prescription drug plans and Medicare Advantage now through December 7, 2018. SSP Information and Assistance also has energy assistance applications (income-based) available. Ms. Wheatley can be reached at (618) 465-3298 Ext. 112.

On November 21st Foster Grandparents will learn about healthy living from the SSP Wellness Department. Wellness Director, Jacob Shaw, and SSP Fitness Trainers will also be discussing what to expect from the expansion of the Wellness Center. Construction is currently underway with completion scheduled for December 2018.

In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Foster Grandparents will be working with Chaplain “Marc” Lane from the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and Calvary Baptist Church at the Feed The Children Luncheon on Monday, January 21, 2019. This event will be held for the students of the Alton School District and their families.

“We want students to see familiar faces from their classrooms giving back to the community” Said Chaplain “Marc” Lane.

Grandparents will be providing many of the same services they do in the Foster Grandparent Program:

Assist with serving meals and drinks

Story time

Arts and crafts

In order to provide optimal community support, The Foster Grandparent Program:

Is required to have at least 75% of their volunteers in education focused work sites with clearly defined performance measures and coordinating outcomes and outputs.

Provides volunteer opportunities to individuals aged 55 and over that live at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level in Madison, Macoupin, Jersey and Clinton County.

Requires that all volunteers must submit to and pass the state and FBI background checks and National Sex Offender Registry and meet annual guidelines for income, physicals and insurance if they operate their own motor vehicle.

There are no educational requirements for volunteers, but they must desire to work with children in a mentor/tutor relationship. All volunteers are matched with appropriate mentor/tutor positions based on skill level and age preferences. To apply to be a Foster Grandparent fill out an application at Senior Services Plus 2603 N. Rodgers, Alton, IL 62002. For more information call 618-465-3298 Ext. 134 or 135

