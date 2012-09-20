Senior Services Plus Gets Donation from Boeing for Meals On Wheels Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Senior Services Plus Meals On Wheels program is happy to announce that we have been awarded a grant for $8,500.00 for Meals On Wheels from the Employees Community Fund (ECF) of Boeing St. Louis. Senior Services Plus (SSP) learned that they had been awarded the grant on Thursday August 23rd. The grant will be used to for Senior Services Plus Meals On Wheels program to help provide meals to homebound seniors in the riverbend area. “This grant will allow us to serve more seniors in need,” said Executive Director John Becker. $8,500.00 is enough funding to provide ten seniors with more than a years worth of meals. Senior Services Plus Meals On Wheels program provides meals to more than 600 homebound seniors a day throughout Madison and St. Clair counties in Illinois. Meals On Wheels Association of America is one of the oldest and largest organizations in the country. Without contributions from groups like the ECF of Boeing St. Louis, programs like SSP might not be possible. Article continues after sponsor message SSP provides programs and services to older adults in the St. Louis metro area. Services provided are: Meals On Wheels, Home Care, Information & Assistance, transportation, Wellness, trips, and much more. For more information on SSP or the grant go to www.seniorservicesplus.org. More like this: Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip