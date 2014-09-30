In July, Senior Services Plus welcomed a new Wellness Coordinator, Juli Eikmann. Eikmann graduated from SIUE with her Master's degree in Kinesiology, specializing in sport and exercise psychology. She also has a Bachelor's degree from Mizzou in Psychology with a minor in Sociology. "I have been an athlete since I was young, playing sports such as soccer and volleyball, so fitness and healthy living is an important part of my life."

Eikmann is an ACSM Certified Personal Trainer and has experience training clients ranging in age from teenagers to senior citizens. With her background in psychology, Juli enjoys working with clients to establish healthy exercise habits not only physically but mentally as well. These include time management skills, motivational strategies, stimulus control, and positive coping skills.

A new personal trainer, Lucas Hale, has been working with clients since early September. Hale is a graduate of AIU Online with his Associate's in Business Administration. He has in Personal Training Certification with AFPA and his pursuing a specialization in Nutritional Consultation.

"I share with Juli a passion for staying active. I have been an athlete and competitor my whole life, playing sports such as football, basketball, swimming, and track. I have also competed in various fitness competitions and different running events such as a 10k and half marathons.

Hale hopes to share with his clients his belief that there are four major "pillars" of health: fitness, nutrition, supplementation, and mental health. He also believes that in physical fitness, it is important to get each client the special attention they deserve.

Lauren Lepchenske, who has been a personal trainer and fitness instructor with Senior Services Plus for almost two years, is the newly appointed Evening Supervisor. Lepchenske will be assisting Wellness Center members during the evening hours from 4:00pm-9:00pm Monday through Thursday.

Lepchenske attended Eastern Illinois University where she earned a Bachelor's as well as Master's degree in Exercise Science. Additionally, she holds a personal trainer certification through the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM).

"I work with a lot of my clients on joint mobility, strengthening the muscles used in their gait, and posture. I am passionate for physical activity, and enjoy running, swimming lifting weights and yoga."

Along with the changes in staffing, Senior Services Plus' Wellness Center has extended its hours of operation. New Wellness Hours are Monday-Friday: 5:00am-9:00pm, Saturday: 8:00am-5:00pm, and Sunday: 10:00am-4:00pm.

For all fitness members and those interested in enrolling in fitness classes, a few new classes will be added to the schedule. A.M. Attack will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30am-6:00am. This class is designed to get a total body workout done early in the day. Participants can get in, get out, and get to work or start the rest of their day. Each class will consist of a warm-up and cool-down for about 5 minutes, giving about 20 minutes for a high intensity workout. Class style will vary between intervals, circuits, and continuous rounds. For example, completing one exercise for a short period of time (30 seconds) then resting or completing multiple exercises one after another continuously for a longer period of time (10 minutes). Class will also utilize a variety of equipment including dumbbells, kettlebells, stability balls, and body bars. This class is designed for able-bodied individuals.

Cross Training will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:15-5:15pm. This class is designed to combine both strength training and high intensity cardiovascular conditioning. Each class will consist of a warm-up and cool-down of about 5 minutes, giving about 50 minutes for the workouts. For one portion of the class, participants will learn the proper form and technique of a compound weightlifting movement, such as deadlifts, overhead squats, and power cleans. Participants will use this time to build strength and muscle. For the other portion of class, participants will be completing a high intensity cardiovascular workout incorporating said compound movements. This class is designed to improve overall motor function and formation of movements that impact daily lives.

Night Crew Plus will be added to the regular fitness schedule on Mondays and Wednesdays from 7:00pm-7:45pm and also Saturdays from 9:00am-9:45am. The Saturday class is now offered to make Night Crew available 3 days a week for a weight training program to better accommodate busy schedules. This class is open to all ages, both male and female. Night Crew focuses on learning the use of the barbell safely through compound exercises such as bench press and squat. This class also utilizes dumbbells, plate loading machines, bodyweight exercises, and other equipment requiring strength.

All fitness classes are available to Healthways' Silver Sneakers Members, Senior Services Plus Super Members, and those enrolled in individual classes. To see if you qualify for Healthways' Silver Sneakers, visit www.silversneakers.com . Senior Services Plus' Super Membership consists of the use of all cardio and weight equipment on site as well as participation in unlimited fitness classes. The cost of a Super Membership is $100 for those 55 years old or older and $150 for the year for those under age 55. Classes may also be purchased on an individual basis for $30 for 8 weeks for those aged 55 and older and $50 for those under age 55.

For more information on the recent changes or general inquiries to the Wellness Center contact Juli Eikmann 618-465-3298 ext. 109 or email jeikmann@seniorservicesplus.org

