SSP's Annual Christmas Lunch will be held Wednesday, December 19th, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m at our AltonCenter located at 2603 N Rodgers Ave. in Alton. Meal will be a traditional Christmas dinner of Ham, Sweet Potatoes, Corn, Broccoli Salad, Dinner Rolls, and cake for desert. There will be door prizes, entertainment by AltonMiddle School, and a special guest appearance by old St. Nick himself. You are welcome to bring your camera a take a picture with Santa. A suggested donation of $3 is being asked for individuals over age 60, or $5 for individuals under age 60, that goes towards SSP Meals On Wheels. For more information call 465-3298 or go to seniorservicesplus.org