Senior Services Plus will hold their 5th Annual Feed the Need concert on Saturday, June 7th. Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase a ticket to a private meet and greet event with featured artist John Michael Montgomery. There will be a limited number of tickets available for the Meet & Greet event at a cost of $80 each. Purchasers of a Meet & Greet ticket will have the opportunity to have personal items autographed by John Michael Montgomery and to take photographs with the artist. The meet and greet will be held in a designated area from 6:45 -7:45 prior to his performance. John Michael Montgomery has had several country hits such as ‘I Swear’, ‘Sold’, ‘Be My Baby Tonight’, I Love The Way You Love Me’ and many other great songs.

The concert will be held at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, located at 1 Riverfront Drive in Alton, Illinois. Gates will open at 5:00 pm. Local favorite the Harman Family Bluegrass Band will be the opening act. The group is originally from Shipman, Illinois. The Harman’s music style ranges from traditional to contemporary bluegrass, country, gospel and other various types of music. “Entertaining you is our goal and is as much fun for us as the music we play,” said Mike Harman, the father and leader of the family band.

Senior Services Plus is a a not-for-profit organization offering programs and services for older adults. The Feed the Need concert brings the community together with the goal of raising awareness for the Meals On Wheels program. All proceeds from the concert will benefit the agency’s Meals On Wheels program. Senior Services Plus is providing 650 meals daily, covering 22 townships in Madison and St. Clair counties. The concert this year is sponsored by: Simmons Attorneys at Law, Jersey State Bank, Parrotheads of the Riverbend, Daniel & Henry Co., Advantage News, Rehabcare, The Telegraph, WBGZ Radio, 1st Mid America, Ameren Illinois, Andy’s Auto Body, Argosy Casino, BJC Healthcare-Alton Memorial Hospital, Illinois American Water, Molina Healthcare, Olin Corporation, Robert Sanders Waste Management, Roberts Motors, Security Hacking, Southwestern Illinois Visiting Nurses Association, St. Peter’s Hardware & Rental, Upper Alton Association, Vitas Hospice, Walgreens, Walmart and Williams Office Supply.

General Admission tickets are $30 each for the concert and $80 each for concert with the meet and greet opportunity. Both are available online at seniorservicesplus.org. Tickets are also available at the agency’s Alton center, located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue, Alton, Illinois. For more information, please call 618-465-3298 ext. 100 or 1-800-233-4904.

