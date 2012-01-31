February 8, Senior Services will be going to Lumiere Place in St Louis. Cost is $15 and includes $10 gaming cash and lunch is on your own. To make your reservation call 465-3298 ext 100; Bus will depart from Macy’s upper parking at Alton Square Mall lot at 9:00 and return around 3:00.

On February 9 Senior Services Plus will hold its annual Valentine’s Dance from 4:30-6:30 pm featuring the sounds of Johnny Hernandez. Cost is $12 per person or $20 per couple. Cost includes dinner and entertainment. RSVP by calling 465-3298 ext. 100.

Article continues after sponsor message

On February 23rd Senior Services Plus is headed to the Fox Theater to see West Side Story. From the first note to the final breath, WEST SIDE STORY soars as the greatest love story of all time. Seats are limited so make your reservation today. Cost is $60 and includes Transportation, Theater Ticket, and Dinner. Bus will leave Macy’s parking lot at Alton Square Mall at 11:30.

SSP is a non-profit agency established to help enrich the lives of older adults and has been serving seniors since 1973. For more information about Senior Services Plus call 618/465-3298 or stop by at 2603 N. Rodgers, Alton IL. 62002.

More like this: