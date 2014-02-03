Senior Services Plus, a not-for-profit organization offering programs and services for older adults, announced the date and entertainment for their 5th Annual Feed the Need concert. The concert will be held at the Riverfront Amphitheater, located at 1 Riverfront Drive in Alton, Illinois.

Executive Director Jonathan Becker announced that country superstar John Michael Montgomery will be playing at the Riverfront Amphitheater in Alton this summer on June 7, 2014. John Michael Montgomery has had several country hits like, 'I Swear', 'Sold', 'Be My Baby Tonight', I Love The Way You Love Me' and many, many more great songs.

Local favorite The Harmon Family Bluegrass Band is named as opening act. The group is originally from Shipman, Illinois. The Harman Family Bluegrass Band today consists of first and second generation musicians having deep roots dating back to 1975. The Harman's music style ranges from traditional to contemporary bluegrass, country, gospel and other various types of music. "Entertaining you is our goal and is as much fun for us as the music we play."

The Feed the Need concert brings the community together with the goal of raising awareness for the Meals On Wheels program. All proceeds from the concert will benefit the agency's Meals On Wheels program. Senior Services Plus is providing 650 meals daily, covering 22 townships in Madison and St. Clair counties.

Tickets are $30 each, and are available online at seniorservicesplus.org. Tickets are also available at the agency's Alton center, located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue, Alton, Illinois. For more information, please call 618-465-3298 or 1-800-233-4904.

