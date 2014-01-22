During the month of February, Senior Services Plus will be offering two new computer classes, "Computer & Internet Basics" and "Email 101". The dates for February courses are: February 3, February 10, February 17, and February 24.

"Computer & Internet Basics" is a combined course, which will walk you through starting up the computer, using the mouse & keyboard, how to open up and use applications. The class will take place on Mondays at 9am and lasts one hour. The cost of the course is $35 for four weeks, and the fee does include a take home manual.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Email 101" will be offered at 10am on Mondays. The cost of the course is $35 for four weeks. Individuals will learn how learn the functions and create an account for Yahoo, Hotmail, or Windows Outlook. This fee for this class includes a take home manual.

Both courses have limited space. Classes take place in the computer lab at Senior Services Plus, located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton. To sign up, or for additional information, call 618-465-3298 extension 100.

More like this: