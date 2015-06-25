On Saturday June 20th, the Glen Carbon Covered Bridge 5k & 5 mile run took place. The event’s history stems from proud heritage of the residents in the area. The Wellness Center at Senior Services Plus formed a group as a way to show their pride for celebrating fitness as well.

The SSP team was coached by the Wellness Center’s Coordinators, Lucas Hale and Tiffany Lubinski. The team consisted of a wide range of runners, of all ages and abilities. Jon Canella, our oldest competitor, was awarded a medal for 2nd place in his age group. The SSP team also had runners place 5th and 7th in their respective age groups.

As a group, the team spent eight weeks training for the event at Senior Services Plus. Coaches instructed on proper running technique and posture as well as the fundamental flexibility needed to run the race. With the success of our runners and the program as a whole we hope to make this an annual run.

The Senior Services Plus Wellness Center is located at 2603 N. Rodgers Avenue in Alton. The facility offers over 50 fitness classes, nutrition classes, and a variety of other activities similar to our 5k club.

For any questions or to inquire about joining our 5k Club, contact Lucas Hale at 618-465-3298 ext. 109 or visit www.seniorservicesplus.org.

