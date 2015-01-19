On Monday, January 26th from 9:00am-10:00am, SSP's Wellness Center staff members will be presenting on the GET FIT program. This free presentation will discuss GET FIT, which is a personal training program available for $75 per month. The program consists of eight 30-minute personal training sessions. This package includes weekly weigh-ins, monthly body fat testing, monthly measurements, and monthly fitness assessments.

Additionally, the staff will discuss the GET FIT Meal Plan, detailing healthy, balanced, and freshly made meal(s) without the hassle or shopping or preparing a routine diet. Meals provide convenient portion control and prepared weekly for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The GET FIT Meal Plan does not require membership of SSP Wellness Center or Get Fit program.

Senior Services Plus Wellness Center offers two rooms of fitness equipment, which includes Treadmills, Recumbent Bikes, Elliptical Trainer, Strength Training Machines, and more. Fitness Classes are also offered at SSP Wellness Center which includes Kettle Bell, Body Bar, Circuit Training, Stability Balls, Get Fit, Tai Chi, Yoga, and more (Total of 14 classes offered 50+ times a week).

Membership costs are all per year: 16-54 options include equipment and classes: Premium $150; Couples $250; Family $330; $50 for 8 weeks of 1 fitness class. Ages 55+ options include: Basic, $75 for equipment; Super, $100 for equipment and classes; $30 for 8 weeks of 1 fitness class.

For more information on the Free Health and Wellness Seminar or for general information on our Wellness Center, contact the front desk at (618) 465-3298 ext. 100 or visit our website www.seniorservicesplus.org.

