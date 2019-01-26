Senior Serivces Plus wins the ladle at Souper Saturday
ALTON - The Upper Alton Association held their annual Souper Saturday fundraiser at Senior Services Plus this weekend to raise funds for the flowers around College Avenue and Washington Avenue as well as the Rockn’ with Robert concerts.
This year also saw more than 150 canned food donations collected from attendees for Dream Home Charities, breaking last years record.
Participants this year included:
Alton Memorial - Baked Potato
Argosy Casino - Seafood Chowder
Bakers and Hale - Smoked Chicken Chowder
Bossanova - NOLA Gumbo
Great Rivers Tap and Grill - Chicken and Andouille Gumbo
Lewis and Clark CC - French Onion
Morrison’s - Bubble and Squeak (cabbage and ground beef)
Senior Services Plus - Baja Chicken Enchilada
State Street Market - Ginger Curried Sweet Potato
Town Club - Chili
Senior Services Plus was voted the best soup this year winning the first-place prize followed by Argosy Casino winning second and Alton Memorial winning third place.
