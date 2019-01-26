Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

ALTON - The Upper Alton Association held their annual Souper Saturday fundraiser at Senior Services Plus this weekend to raise funds for the flowers around College Avenue and Washington Avenue as well as the Rockn’ with Robert concerts.

This year also saw more than 150 canned food donations collected from attendees for Dream Home Charities, breaking last years record.

Article continues after sponsor message

Participants this year included:
Alton Memorial - Baked Potato
Argosy Casino - Seafood Chowder
Bakers and Hale - Smoked Chicken Chowder
Bossanova - NOLA Gumbo
Great Rivers Tap and Grill - Chicken and Andouille Gumbo
Lewis and Clark CC - French Onion
Morrison’s - Bubble and Squeak (cabbage and ground beef)
Senior Services Plus - Baja Chicken Enchilada
State Street Market - Ginger Curried Sweet Potato
Town Club - Chili

Senior Services Plus was voted the best soup this year winning the first-place prize followed by Argosy Casino winning second and Alton Memorial winning third place.

More like this:

May 30, 2024 - Elder Abuse Prevention Presentation Soon At Senior Services Plus

Jun 12, 2024 - AARP Illinois To Sponsor Informative Fraud Prevention Panel At Senior Services Plus

4 days ago - New Officers Named for Riverbend Rotary

May 24, 2024 - Pick 3 Draws Triple 5s, Thousands Of Lottery Winners Split $1.8 Million In Prizes

May 1, 2024 - Learn The Do's and Don'ts Of Osteoporosis With St. Louis Oasis At Senior Services Plus, Inc.

 