ROXANA - Senior Macie Lucas has been a star athlete in multiple sports for Roxana High School since her freshman year.

For her achievements in the fall in cross country and other Shells’ sports, Lucas is the Riverbender.com Female Athlete of the Month for Roxana. Macie has participated in basketball, soccer and volleyball for Roxana.

Lucas will be a guard for the Lady Shells in girls basketball this season.

She said she looks forward to playing basketball again, even if it is a short season.

“It will be fun to play basketball again,” she said.

Macie’s prime sport is soccer. She hopes to play soccer in college.

“I have so many great memories of playing every sport,” she said. “It has been awesome to be involved in a variety of sports. Roxana is always supportive of its student-athletes.”

The Roxana senior said each of her coaches have been outstanding and motivated her to success in every sport.

Macie ran on the girls cross country team in the fall and recorded a strong clocking of 21:56 in a 5K. She is also a girls soccer player and volleyball player.

Macie wants to study accounting in college and be CPA one day. She has a grade-point average of 4.396 on a 4.0 scale and is presently the valedictorian for her senior class.

“I am a competitive person,” she said. “I do work hard in the classroom.”

