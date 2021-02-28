ROXANA - Senior Macie Lucas is contributing in great fashion to the Roxana High School girls basketball team. Lucas is a multi-sport athlete and also has been a participant in soccer, volleyball and cross country.

Macie is the top-ranked student at Roxana High School with a 4.0 on a 4.0 unweighted scale.

Macie’s head girls basketball coach is Brian Diskin. She has played basketball from her sixth-grade to freshman year, then took a break and returned her senior year.

“Being involved in all the sports has helped me gain friendships and understand teamwork and how to be supportive,” she said.

Macie plans to attend Columbia College in Columbia, Mo., next year. She will play soccer in college and major in accounting.

Macie is a setter/hitter in volleyball, a mid-fielder/forward in soccer and was a long-distance cross country runner this past fall.

Macie thanked all her coaches for their guidance in all her different sports, her mom and dad/grandparents for their support and her sister for being “a great role model.”

