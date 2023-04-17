GLEN CARBON – The bats have been hot for the Father McGivney Catholic High School baseball team. One of the hottest bats on the team has been senior Jacob McKee’s.

For his offensive contributions this season, Jacob is a Byron, Carlson, Petri, & Kalb LLC Athlete of the Month for the Griffins.

Jacob has been batting an impressive .482 average with a .554 on-base percentage which leads the team. Through 56 at-bats he’s had 27 hits good for 14 RBI including six doubles and four home runs.

His constant success at the plate this season has helped the Griffins to an 18-0 start to this season.

Jacob said he’s been playing baseball for as long as he could pick up a bat.

He said the game has taught him how to push through adversity and would like to thank his fellow seniors on the team, Jackson Rodgers, Gabe Smith, Daniel Gierer, Riley Strack, and Sam Chouinard for always being there for him.

“It’s been a great four years of baseball,” he said.

Post-high school graduation, Jacob plans on attending Southeast Missouri State University to study aviation to try and live out his dream of being a pilot. He will focus on that during college and chose not to pursue baseball.

