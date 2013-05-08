Senior Independence Day Corner Collection
Senior Services Plus would like to say Thank You to everyone that participated and donated to Senior Independence day on Saturday, May 4th. This year our organization was able to $1,500.00 from the four corners that we were assigned. Moneys collected by our organization will go to Meals On Wheels. Senior Independence Day is an annual event organized by the Area Agency on Aging of Southwestern Illinois. Organizations that provide services for seniors take part in this annual event across southern Illinois. For more information you can contact Senior Services Plus at 618-465-3298
