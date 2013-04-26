Riverbend area: On May 4, 2013 Senior Services Plus will be participating in an event to raise funds for services to older adults. The event is called Senior Independence Day. Volunteers will be collecting funds, rain or shine, at Alby & Elm in Alton, Alby & Humbert in Godfrey, Penning & Wood River in Wood River, Prairie & Central in Bethalto. Other organizations will be collecting in the following communities: Alton, Bethalto, Cahokia, Wood River, Breese, Collinsville, East St. Louis, Fairview Heights, Freeburg, Godfrey, Lebanon, Marissa, Mascoutah, Millstadt, Nashville, Okawville, Red Bud, Sparta, Steeleville and Trenton, Volunteers will be out from 9:00-3:00 p.m.

In the face of massive government budget cuts, vitally important programs and services are at risk. Without additional funding services will cease to exist. Programs and services that enable frail older adults to remain independent in their homes, services that provide support to caregivers and services that help grandparents raising their grandchildren. These are just a few of the programs and services at risk of no longer being available. “This event will help to replace the funding that we are losing from the State.” said John Becker.

Senior Services Plus provides opportunities and resources for older adults, so that they can remain living independently and in their community.

