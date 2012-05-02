On May 5, 2012 Senior Services Plus will be participating in an event to raise funds for services to older adults. The event is called Senior Independence Day. Volunteers will be collecting funds, rain or shine, at Alton and Alby/Elm St. in Alton and Penning and Wood River Ave. in Wood River, and Prairie and Central in Bethalto. Other organizations will be collecting in the following communities: Breese, Carlye, Trenton, Columbia, Waterloo, Alton Bethalto, Collinsville, Godfrey, Troy, Wood River, Chester, Red Bud, Sparta, Steelville, East St. Louis, Freeberg, Lebanon, Marissa, Mascoutah, Millstadt, New Athens, Nashville and Okaville. Volunteers will be out from 9:00-3:00 p.m.

In the face of massive government budget cuts, vitally important programs and services are at risk. Without additional funding services will cease to exist. Programs and services that enable frail older adults to remain independent in their homes, services that provide support to caregivers and services that help grandparents raising their grandchildren. These are just a few of the programs and services at risk of no longer being available. “This event will help to replace the funding that we are losing from the State.” said John Becker, Executive Director for Senior Services Plus.

Senior Services Plus (SSP) has offered programs to enhance the well being of seniors for over 37 years. Last year Senior Services Plus provided assistance or direct care for over 28,000 seniors through programs and services such as Meals on Wheels, Transportation Program, Community Care Program, Foster Grandparent Program, Information and Assistance, a Wellness Center (open to ages 16 and up), The School House Grill (open to the public), and Trips and Activities. For more information on any of these programs call: 618-465-3298.

