EDWARDSVILLE - Senior Hayden Moore has been a successful three-sport athlete at Edwardsville High School, and this fall has provided leadership to a very young Tigers golf team, which has often played a number of freshmen and sophomores.

For his accomplishments on the golf course, Moore has been selected as the Tigers' Riverbender.com male Athlete of the Month for September 2020.

Moore, who plays golf for head coach Adam Tyler, and baseball for head coach Tim Funkhouser, has played golf since his freshman year, and has received a number of honors, including all-Southwestern Conference, and all-area teams. He also played on the 2019 IHSA Class 4A state championship baseball team as a pitcher and outfielder, before the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I have played golf since my freshman year," Moore said. "It is an opportunity to work on my mental game and enjoy the outdoors. Baseball is my passion. I have had a glove since I could hold one on my own. The game, team, and overall spirit of baseball is what drives me."

Moore thanked God, his parents, siblings, girlfriend, and other members of his family and his friends for their support in helping him get where he is as an athlete.

"I would like to thank God for blessing me with natural athletic talent," Moore said. "Also, a special thanks to my parents, brother Evan, sister Phoebe, girlfriend Kiley, grandparents, family, and friends for their support."

Moore verbally committed to attending Missouri State University in Springfield during hia sophomore year and will play for the Bears starting in 2022. His involvement in high school sports has helped develop his discipline to achieve his dream goal.

"My goal always has been to strive to play in Major League Baseball," Moore said. "With the dream, I have developed a discipline to reach these goals, good grades, hard work, and a lot of practice."

Moore, who also plays basketball for the Tigers during the winter, plans on majoring in business at Missouri State, and also has big dreams in and away from baseball.

"My career dreams are to get drafted by MLB, and then use my degree in business," Moore said.

Moore has also found success in the classroom, and credits his parents for his academic achievements.

"My parents have always instilled the student part of student-athlete," Moore said. "I have a good GPA to also receive an academic scholarship to Missouri State."

But in golf, there's one thing he can boast about.

"Coach Tyler has a problem beating me now!," Moore said.

