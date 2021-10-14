JERSEYVILLE - Senior golfer Mason Seymour made history for Jersey Community High School by qualifying for the IHSA Class 2A state golf tournament last week at D.A. Weibring Golf Club on the campus of Illinois State University in Bloomington-Normal.

For his efforts this season on the golf courses around the area, Seymour has been named the Quality Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram Of Jerseyville Male Athlete of the Month for JCHS.

Seymour, who played for head coach Bryan Brown, credited a solid work effort and willingness to improve and adjust as the season went along for his selection for this month's honor.

"Being able to practice every single day of the summer," Seymour said were keys to his success, "and upgrading my golf clubs along the way, making sure I would play at least nine holes a day."

Seymour thanked his family and his girlfriend, Marquette Catholic player Clancy Maag, for their help and support along the way.

"First, I would like to thank my mom and dad for supporting me along my journey of playing golf, to giving me rides to the golf course when I couldn't drive at the time to practice or my game," Seymour said, "making sure I never get down on myself when I do bad, always there when I'm frustrated and always supportive when I place in a tournament. I would like to thank my grandpa for teaching me how to love and play golf.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

"From the start of my journey to being able to play golf, my grandpa has been right there with me, making me the player I am today, always made sure I stayed focused in tournaments and act like we are playing together and thinking about everything he has taught me. Whenever I have nobody to play golf with, he will always be the person I ask to play with, and never says no and teaches me more and more every time I play with him. Also, my girlfriend, Clancy Maag, for always playing golf with me and practicing our game to see who can beat who every time we play."

Seymour has been playing since he was a young age, and always had a goal when he played in tournaments this past season.

"I have been playing since I was 11 years old," Seymour said, "and the best part about it is when we have an 18-hole tournament for our school, I can try to place in the top ten in all tournaments."

The lessons that are learned on and off the course, as in all sports, have taught Seymour very well, indeed.

"It has made me a very great person I am today," Seymour said, "because of the love I have for the game and being able to enjoy it when you get to play with your teammates and just have fun with each other."

Seymour would like to continue to play golf in college but has yet to decide where he'll go to school, or his major, but will be looking at some schools that he's interested in.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment and one o be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: