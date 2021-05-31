EDWARDSVILLE - If there's a challenge to be made, chances are Metro-East Lutheran girls soccer player Anna Muffler had answered it - and has been successful at it as well.

Muffler helped to organize the girls' soccer program at the school, and has worked hard at the sport, and has also learned much about leadership despite having to overcome many obstacles.

For her efforts on and off the pitch, Muffler has been named the Farmers Market - Ronald Harris Female Athlete of the Month for May 2021 for Metro-East-Lutheran High School.

Muffler, who plays for head coach Tim Muther and assistants Ruth Thompson and Abby Yurchuck, feels that her accomplishments in helping the Knights launch their girls' soccer program helped lead her to this month's honor.

"My first accomplishment is learning to play soccer my freshman year," Muffler said. "After that, I was challenged to find enough girls to play in a school that didn't have much enthusiasm towards soccer. By God's grace, we accomplished our goal of having a season, no matter how tough it has been, playing many games modified to be nine vs. nine, without subs on our team. My teammates voted Jalen Weller and me as captains, which is such a great opportunity for me to learn how to lead, and teach many new soccer players! This season, I have struggled with chronic asthma, and I believe playing the whole season will be a major accomplishment for me. I believe that keeping a positive attitude and always bringing our all is yet another accomplishment that I share with my amazing team."

Muffler thanked her family, coaches, teammates and God for all of her success she had enjoyed in playing soccer.

"I would love to thank my family for coming to almost all my games," Muffler said, "my teammates who have supported me through thick and thin, and God for giving me life and the opportunity to play soccer."

Muffler hasn't been playing soccer very long, but she enjoys the challenges and the skill and grace needed to play the sport.

"I have played soccer for four years," Muffler said, "and I love the intensity, willpower and tenacity that goes into it. It demands your all, and a little bit more, and it definitely pays off physically, emotionally, socially, mentally and spiritually."

Being involved in soccer has helped teach many of life's lessons needed for Muffler.

"Coming out of this experience, I've known that I've learned to lead with grace," Muffler said, "and to be compassionate to everyone, constantly get feedback from my teammates, to be humble, to be strong, to have endurance, to encourage others, to take charge without being overbearing, to problem solve and to take advice from every one, no matter if you are under them or in charge of the team. I have also learned how to cope and play, despite my disadvantages. I encourage everyone to play a high school sport because it will help your character just as much as it will help your team!"

Outside of soccer, Muffler enjoys many hobbies and activities as well.

"I love everything!," Muffler said. "When I'm not doing sports, my hobbies include outdoor adventures, painting, learning to play new instruments, biking, weightlifting, swimming and having a blast with my friends."

Muffler currently has a 3.97 GPA, and plans on attending SIU-Edwardsville, and will explore all of her educational opportunities while deciding if her health will allow her to play college sports.

"As of now, I am planning on getting my general education," Muffler said, "so I can get some experience and decide what career I want to pursue. I really like science and anything people-related. I am still waiting for God to show me my purpose."

Muffler also played basketball for the Knights, as a post player, and offered advice and encouragement for those looking to step into a leadership position on their teams.

"I would like to stress the importance of leadership," Muffler said, "learning to follow others, teamwork, tenacity and hard work in sports, but also in everyday life and your character. My advice to everyone is to always keep growing and improving by making changes to yourself out of love, and never out of hate, because hate only leads to frustration and discouragement. Always remember to have fun, live your life and love one another."

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment and one to be proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

