GRANITE CITY - Senior Chase Reeves is a true multi-sport athlete at Granite City High School. He's played on both the football and soccer teams and played on the Warriors' golf team.

Reeves, who played golf for head coach Jeff Ridenour, and plays football for head coach Jake Janek, and soccer for Coach Grote and Dohnal.

Reeves thanked both his parents and his coaches for their support and for giving him the chance to attend the various camps at which he excelled.

"I would like to thank them for their support," Reeves said, "and thank them for allowing me to travel all over the country and compete in athletic events."

Reeves has been the starting kicker for the Warriors' football team for four years, along with being a four-year starter for the soccer team, and enjoys the atmosphere that surrounds the games.

"I enjoy the Friday night games, the support from the community, and being around my teammates," Reeves said.

Reeves has been playing some kind of sport all of his life. He's played for the St. Louis Scott Gallagher soccer club, youth hockey with the Twin Bridges Lightning club, and club baseball with the St. Louis Rawlings Prospects. Being involved in sports has developed his sense of commitment and a solid work ethic that he brings to everything he does.

"Playing three sports in high school has taught me that it takes a lot of time, and a lot of commitment," Reeves said.

Away from the fields, Reeves enjoys spending time with his friends and family, carries a 4.53-grade point average in the classroom, and is a member of the school's National Honor Society chapter.

Reeves plans to play soccer or football in college. He has several D1, D2, and NAIA schools considering him, but he is not making any decisions until after the season. He is still undecided on his major but he is thinking of either a business or criminal justice major.

“As my high school career ends, I would like to thank my coaches over the last four years, coach Luehman, coach Hasquin, coach Gooden and Coach Janek for football, coach Grote and coach Dohnal for soccer, and coach Ridenhour for golf."

