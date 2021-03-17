WOOD RIVER - East Alton-Wood River High School senior quarterback Kenny Beachum is expected to be a standout in both football and baseball.



Beachum is the Male Athlete of the Month for East Alton-Wood River High School.

Beachum's coach is Gary Herron. Beachum has played football since he was 5 years old. He said he likes football because of the bonds that he made with his teammates and coaches. He said it's like one big family.

“I would like to thank both my parents, my mom, Alison, for her love and encouragement, and my dad, Mike, who has pushed me to my best ability and has been my coach since pee-wee football,” Beachum said.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

“Football and baseball have taught me a lot. I looked up to the upperclassmen as a freshman and knew that I wanted to be a leader. Playing sports has taught me to never give up and to work your hardest to achieve your goals. I have grown as a player on and off the field and I have grown as a student."

Beachum is undecided but he has been thinking of joining the Air Force after high school. He plays baseball for the Oilers and for Alton Post 126 where he is a third baseman.

“I want to thank my football coaches Garry and Kyle Herron for everything they have done for me through my high school career and to my baseball coaches Doug Booten and Nick Dorsey for always pushing me to do my best," Beachum said.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month Program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: