WOOD RIVER - Mira Wilken has made cheerleading a big part of her life the past five years.

The East Alton-Wood River senior says being a leader as a cheerleader and honors student taught her to be more responsible with herself and she has developed many friendships because of it.

Wilken is the Riverbender.com Female Athlete of the Month For East Alton-Wood River High School.

Wilken thanked her parents for supporting her throughout her entire grade school and high school career. She also thanked her cheerleading coach Alison Beachum for her development in the sport.

She is presently undecided where she will attend college, but said: "I have received a few scholarships for cheer. I am interested in going into a nursing program during college."

