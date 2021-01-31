WOOD RIVER - East Alton-Wood River High School cheerleader Emma Seibert can often been seen on the sidelines during Oiler games, supporting the teams and helping them go on to wins. There's a lot of athletic and acrobatic requirements required in modern cheerleading, and it's also recognized as a sport by the Illinois High School Association.

For her hard work and efforts as part of the EAWR cheerleading squad, Seibert has been named the school's Riverbender.com female Athlete of the Month for January, 2021.

Seibert, who is coached by Alison Beachum, has received awards and honors in cheerleading, and that's what has led her to this month's honor.

"I received the 110% Award in cheerleading," Seibert said.

Seibert has been a long-time cheerleader, and enjoys the camaraderie with her teammates, watching them to grow and bond together as a team.

"This is my seventh year in cheerleading," Seibert said. "What I love most about cheer is the bond with my teammates, and seeing them succeed and grow as an athlete."

Being involved in cheerleading, and sports in general, has helped Seibert learn many valuable lessons in life itself.

"I think high school sports have taught me the value of hard work, meaningful relationships with coaches and teammates, and discipline," Seibert said.

Seibert is also currently the valedictorian of the EAWR Class of 2021, and plans on attending SIU-Edwardsville this fall, although she won't pursue cheerleading after this year. Seibert hasn't decided on what her major will be in college.

