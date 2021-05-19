GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School senior Chase Boushard has made quite a name for himself as both a three-sport athlete and in the classroom.

Boushard was a three-sport student-athlete (soccer, football, tennis) at GCHS and is headed to Webster University in the fall to play soccer and tennis while majoring in pre-med. He is the son of John and Tara Boushard.

Boushard is the Stillwater Senior Living Male Athlete of the Month for Granite City High School.

Boushard was also named to the 55th Annual St. Louis Post-Dispatch Scholar Athlete Team. To be considered a Post-Dispatch Scholar Athlete, students must be in the top 25 percent of their senior class academically and must play at least one varsity sport.

"Sports has been such a big part of my high school career. Through sports, I have made some great relationships with teammates and coaches that will continue on past high school," said Boushard. "Thank you to all of my great teachers, coaches, trainers, and the GCHS administration for making my time here at GCHS outstanding."

Granite City High School Principal Darren DePew stressed that Boushard is indeed a special representative of the school for his scholastic and athletic abilities.

"Chase is a wonderful representative of our school, community, and his family," said GCHS Principal Daren DePew. "He has excelled on the athletic field and in the classroom. Chase is someone that is highly respected by his peers along with the faculty and staff of Granite City High School."

Chase Boushard Honors: National Honor Society; Rotary Student of the Month; Elks Student of the Month; Secondary Honors Program; Personal Choice Award; Homecoming Court, Tennis MVP, Soccer Three-year Soccer team captain; Illinois State Scholar; May Court; 2020 American Youth Foundation National Leadership Award; 2021 Illinois Principals Association Outstanding Student and School Citizen Award; National Honor Society Bronze Merit Award.

