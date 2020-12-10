GRANITE CITY - Senior Lucas Wilson has become a key player on the boys bowling team at Granite City High School, and his scores are among the top on the team. Wilson's consistency oftentimes helps the Warriors do well in their tournaments and meets.

For his efforts and accomplishments on the lanes, Wilson has been named the Riverbender.com male Athlete of the Month for the school in December, 2020.

Wilson, who bowls for head coach Melanie Lohman, hasn't been bowling long, but in that short time, he's learned how to adapt to the changes that often comes during a meet or tournament.

"I've bowled for two years," Wilson said, "I like how the sport is unpredictable; you always have to adapt to the changing environment."

Being involved in sports itself has taught Wilson many valuable lessons that can be applied to real-life situations.

"I have learned how to become a leader, and how to be a team player," Wilson said. "I have also learned how to communicate with teammates better."

Wilson is also hoping to compete in bowling in college, but hasn't yet decided on what school he'd like to go to, but he does hope to study either computer or mechanical engineering.

"I think it would be cool to participate at a college level," Wilson said, "but currently, I do not have any plans to do so."

Wilson also throws both the shot put and discus for the Warriors' track team and has also found success in the classroom. He's a member of the school's National Honor Society chapter, and is also a regular on the school's honor roll, and also has won secondary honors for his classwork. Away from sports, Wilson's hobbies include arts and crafts, and he also enjoys playing video games.

