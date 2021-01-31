WOOD RIVER - Senior basketball player Spencer Slayden is considered one of the key players for the boys team at East Alton-Wood River High School. Although the Oilers, like the rest of the teams across the state, has yet to open their 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2019-20, Slayden in 32 appearances for the team, averaged 4.7 points and 3.6 rebounds per game, also dishing out 39 assists and blocking four shots.

His field goal percentage was 42.3 percent, but was very good from behind the three-point line, where he connected 42 percent of the time. He also shot 48.3 percent from the free throw line, and was one of the team's hardest and consistent workers all season.

For his accomplishments on the floor for the Oilers, Slayden has been named the school's Riverbender.com male Athlete of the Month for January, 2021.

Slayden, who plays for head coach Steve Flowers, felt that one of his abilities on the floor led him to this month's honor.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

"I'm able to shoot the three-ball," Slayden said.

Slayden has been playing basketball since being involved in a recreation league when he was younger, and feels that his involvement in sports has helped him become a better person. He also plays outside linebacker for the Oilers' football team, and hasn't yet decided where he'll go to college as of yet, nor whether or not he'll continue to play basketball. He also hasn't yet decided on a major in school.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: