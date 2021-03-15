ROXANA - Senior basketball player Olivia Mouser is one of the best players on the girls team at Roxana High School, and had enjoyed a very good season, consistently being one of the Shells' top scorers every night, and works hard in practice, especially on her shooting.

For her accomplishments on the court this season, Mouser has been named Roxana's Riverbender.com female Athlete of the Month for March, 2021.

Mouser, who plays for head coach Brian Diskin, believes that she earned this month's honor by working hard on her game during the summer and off-season.

"Working hard in the off-season, scrimmaging each other," Mouser said, "working on shooting, playing LVL, etc."

Mouser thanked her family and coach for their encouragement and support throughout her career.

"I would like to thank my family and grandparents for always cheering me on," Mouser said. "either at my games or online. They always continue to support me in everything I do. I also want to thank my coach for always showing me that I am capable of so much more, and for helping me grow, not only on the basketball court, but as an individual off the court, too."

Mouser had played basketball since a young age, and this season is a very special one for her in more ways than one.

"I started around fourth grade," Mouser said, "and what I love most is how many wonderful friendships I've made with my team, especially this year. I love getting to play with my sister."

All of the positive lessons that being involved in sports can bring haven't been lost on Mouser.

"Being very involved wth sports my whole life has really shown me the true meaning behind hard work," Mouser said. "Sports have taught me that you will never be handed anything, and you must work for your goals, because hard work is what will take you far in life."

Among Mouser's hobbies are volleyball and soccer, and she also ran on the Shells' cross country team this past fall, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mouser also plays on the volleyball team, and is a midfielder for the soccer team.

She's yet to decide on what college she'll attend next fall, but won't continue her basketball career. Mouser plans on majoring in nursing, and hopes to become a neo-natal nurse for her career.

