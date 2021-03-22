PIASA - Senior basketball player Josie Bouillon has helped Piasa Southwestern High School the past four years become a good basketball team.

For her efforts on the court, Bouillon has been named the Southwestern High School Riverbender.com female Athlete of the Month for March.

Bouillon, who plays for head coach Steve Wooley, feels she earned this month's honor for two very important reasons.

"I made the all-tournament team for the Macoupin County Tournament. I believe that my hard work and dedication to the sport has led me to this award," Bouillon said.

“I would like to thank my family for always believing in me, my teammates for always being there for me, and my coaches for always pushing me to do my best.”

Bouillon has played since a young age and enjoys many of the aspects and benefits of playing basketball.

"My favorite thing about basketball is being able to be competitive, as well as spending time with my teammates.”

Sports have taught her to work hard, responsibly, and it has helped her understand the importance of being a team player.

She will not be continuing her basketball career after high school. She plans to attend Western Illinois University and study Physical Education.

She also plays Softball and Volleyball for the Piasa Birds.

