GLEN CARBON - Junior basketball player Charlize Luehmann is coming off a very good 2019-20 season at Father McGivney Catholic, averaging 9.4 points and 5.1 rebounds-per-game, along with adding 40 assists, 46 steals and eight blocked shots in helping the Griffins reach the last eight of the IHSA Class 1A state tournament series in recording a 27-8 record, the best ever in the brief history of the girls basketball program. This 2021 winter season, she has also been one of the top players for the Griffins.

For her efforts both on and off the court this winter season, Luehmann has been named the school's Riverbender.com female Athlete of the Month.

Luehmann, who plays for head coach Jeff Oller, has been a starter on the club since her freshman year, last season being named first -team All-Prairie State Conference during the previous season.

"Through my self-motivation and dedication, I continue to improve my skills for the betterment of myself and my team," Luehmann said.

Luehmann thanked her parents and family for being there for her, and for being her biggest supporters in her basketball career.

"I would like to thank my parents, my brother and my grandparents for being my biggest supporters," Luehmann said. "They come to all my games, and are the loudest ones there. I would also like to thank my coaches and my teammates, because without them, I would not be where I am today."

Luehmann has played basketball since a young age, and loves the competitive aspect of the sport.

"I have played basketball for eight years," Luehmann said. "My favorite part of the game is the competitiveness and the teamwork involved."

Being involved and playing for the Griffins has helped her learn the many valuable lessons in life itself.

"I have learned many lessons in playing sports," Luehmann said. "I have learned how to be a leader, and that hard work can lead to success. I try to lead my teammates by example, and be a good role model to them."

Luehmann also plays for the Griffins' volleyball team, and has been a member of the school's high honor roll in her previous four semesters as a student. She's also a member of the school's National Honor Society chapter, and has competed on the math team. Luehmann also enjoys painting and drawing in her spare time.

Luehmann also hopes to play basketball in college, but hasn't yet decided where she'll be going to school at as of yet. She plans on pursuing a career either in aerospace or mechanical engineering.

