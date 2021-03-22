GLEN CARBON - Senior basketball player Andrew Dupy had a great year for the Griffins.

For his efforts thus far on the court, Dupy has been named the Male Athlete of the Month for Father McGivney Catholic High School.

Dupy, who plays for head coach Todd Strong, credits his team for giving him one last season before he graduates.

"I've played since I was in the fourth-grade, but for high school, three years total now. I took a year off junior year, and then came back my senior year because I missed it too much."

“My high school sports have really shaped me into who I am today. It's a commitment to a team, and that's something everyone needs to learn how to do. I always give 110 percent, never less, I'm a natural competitor.”

Dupy does not plan to play sports in college, but will always have a love for the game of basketball. He plans to attend Illinois State University. He would like to go into law and become an attorney.

He is in the National Honors Society and part of the CEO program. He also runs cross country and track for the team.

