GRANITE CITY - Senior baseball player Brendan McKechan is off to a very good start for Granite City High School's ballclub, hitting .357 through games of Apr. 26, with no home runs and three RBIs, with an on-base percentage of .379, with two stolen bases in helping the Warriors to a 4-3 record to start the 2021 season.

McKechan is recognized as one of the team's leaders and hardest workers, and is also an important part of the Warriors as they move along this season.

For all of his accomplishments on the field, McKechan has been named the school's Riverbender.com male Athlete of the Month for April, 2021.

McKechan, who plays for head coach Scott Smallie, has worked hard at baseball since a young age, and it's starting to pay off greatly for him. It's helped him to earning this month's honor.

"All of my hard work and dedication over the years being a team player and competitive," McKechan said, "developing and perfecting my skills as a player."

McKechan thanked his family and his coaches for helping him develop both as a player and a person over the years.

"I would like to thank my parents and coaches for making me the person and player I am today," McKechan said.

As with many players in Granite, McKechan took up baseball at a young age, and enjoys the competitive aspects of the sport.

"I would say since about six," McKechan said. "I love the competition it brings after the first pitch is thrown."

The positive parts of being involved in baseball, and sports in general, aren't lost on McKechan at all.

"It has taught me how to be a leader and hard worker," McKechan said. "Not with only sports, also in life."

McKechan also enjoys playing golf with his friends in his spare time, and is planning to play for Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey next spring, majoring in business. He's looking forward to the rest of his senior season for the Warriors, and looks ahead to college as well.

"I have enjoyed my four years as a Warrior, and getting to play baseball with all my friends," McKechan said. "I can't wait for what college has in store for me."

