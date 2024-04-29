JERSEYVILLE - Senior pitcher Ashlyn Brown is having a sensational season in 2024 on the mound for the Jersey Community High School Panthers.

Ashlyn has carried the majority of varsity innings as a pitcher the past three seasons for the Panthers, her head coach Chelsey Crnokrak said. Ashlyn is a Sparklight Female Athlete of the Month.

Last season as a junior, she finished with 150ks and a 2.55 ERA. Ashlyn is currently 28 strikeouts shy of breaking the JCHS career strikeout record held by 2004 graduate Allison Baecht of 398 career strikeouts. To date, Brown has a 2.13 ERA, with 117 strikeouts in 13 games.

"Since then, the pitching distance has been increased to 43 feet," Coach Crnokrak said.

"Ashlyn is also an offensive threat hitting in the heart of the lineup," Coach Crnokrak added. "She has a .295 batting average so far this season."

Again, congratulations to the extraordinary senior Ashlyn Brown for the phenomenal close of her Jersey career and the Sparklight Female Athlete of the Month honor.

