DECATUR — Millikin University, in conjunction with the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW), announces its Jack Swartz Award Recipient and the CCIW Dave Wrath Academic All-Conference team for winter season of 2023-24.

Senior Jacquelin Anderson, a Glen Carbon native and Edwardsville High School graduate, was recognized as a member of the Millikin basketball squad. She is an elementary education major.

Graduate student Bailey Coffman (Heyworth, Bloomington Central Catholic H.S.) and junior J.T. Welch (Bloomington, Central Catholic H.S.) are recipients of the Jack Swartz Award. To be considered as a Swartz Award winner, student-athletes must carry at least a 3.50 grade point average and participated in a varsity sport. During her career in the women’s basketball team, Coffman was a four time CCIW Dave Wrath Academic All-Conference honoree and earned All-Conference honors four different seasons while exceling in the classroom. Welch is a team leader on the men’s basketball team and earned All-Conference Second Team honors in 2023-24.

Each season the CCIW selects an Academic All-Conference Team. To be recognized, the student-athlete must be enrolled as a full-time student; completed two semesters of study at Millikin; must participate in a varsity sport during the 2023-24 winter season; and must carry at least a 3.30 cumulative grade point average. The list below is the team members from Millikin for the winter 2023-24 season.

2023-24 Winter Sports CCIW Dave Wrath Academic All-Conference

Men’s Basketball

Player Year Major Hometown\High School

Jacob Bullock So. Accounting Bloomington\University HS

Ethan Gutzmer Jr. Business Management Wisconsin Dells, Wis.\Wis. Dells\Harper College

Jaden McClain So. Digital Media Marketing St. Louis, Mo.\University HS

Walter Straughter So. Arts Technology St. Louis, Mo.\Chaminade

Chase Travis So. Biology Olney\Olney

*JT Welch Jr. Sport & Rec. Management Bloomington\Central Catholic

Women’s Basketball

Player Year Major Hometown\High School

Jacquelin Anderson Sr. Elementary Education Glen Carbon\Edwardsville

Maddie Carroll Jr. Digital Media Marketing Ottawa\Ottawa Township

Emily Clevidence So. Biology Cottage Grove, Wis.\Monona Grove

*Bailey Coffman Gr. Master of Business Admin. Heyworth\Bloomington Central Catholic

Sophie Darden Sr. Exercise Science Channahon\Minooka

Rachel Holthaus So. Physical Education Pana\Pana

Sarah Isaf Sr. Sport & Rec. Management Paris\Paris

Elyce Knudsen Sr. Finance Philo\Tolono Unity

Alana Terry So. Environmental Studies Metamora\Metamora

Gabbi Thomason Sr. Sport & Rec. Management Cottleville, Mo.\Francis Howell Central

Emily White Jr. Nursing Sullivan\Sullivan

Men’s Swimming

Player Year Major Hometown\High School

Msanaa Bosland So. Mathematics & Data Science Nassau, Bahamas\St. Anne’s School

Women’s Swimming

Player Year Major Hometown\High School

Aly Barnes Jr. Elementary Education Jackson, N.J.\Jackson Memorial

Shay Buchanan Sr. Computer Science Orlando, Fla.\Trinity Prep

Analynn Bullock Sr. Mathematics Kansas City, Mo.\Center

Julia Druml Sr. Nursing McHenry\McHenry West

Grace Meacham Jr. Nursing Gig Harbor, Wash.\Gig Harbor

Kendall Rossingnol Jr. Psychology Simpsonville, S.C.\Hillcrest

Men’s Indoor Track

Player Year Major Hometown\High School

Caleb Bleich Gr. Master of Business Melvin\Gibson City Melvin Sibley

Reece Butcher So. Cybersecurity Springfield\New Berlin

Emmett Emmons So. Cybersecurity Dwight\Dwight

Matt Gowen So. Arts Technology Downers Grove\Downers Grove North

Awstance Grauer So. Exercise Science Gibson City\Gibson City Melvin Sibley

Colin Griffin Jr. MIS Le Roy\Le Roy

Joey Huizenga So. Graphic Design Fulton\Fulton

Rye Johnson Sr. Finance Weldon\Monticello

Kemper Koslofski So. English-Writing Decatur\Mt. Zion

Dayton Lasack So. Engineering Science Deerfield, Wis.\Deerfield

Nick Molitor So. Business Normal\University

Bradyn Olmstead Sr. Computer Science Bloomington\Bloomington

Jack Pearce So. Computer Science New Berlin\Pleasant Plains

Jessel Prabhu Sr. Biology Saint Ann, Mo.\Pattonville

Quartas Rassi So. Business Management Darien\Hinsdale South

Aidan Schlichting Sr. Biology Freeburg\Freeburg

Jake Shumaker Sr. Computer Science Decatur\Mt. Zion

Emmerson Thorlton So. Elementary Education Bismarck\Bismarck Henning

Women’s Indoor Track

Player Year Major Hometown\High School

Faith Brindley So. Nursing Highland\Highland

Shanelle Clark Sr. Shanelle Clark Romeoville\Lincoln College

Quincy Collings Sr. Nursing Mattoon\Mattoon

Ashlyn Duncan Jr. Business Management Decatur\Mt. Zion

Itzel Garcia Jr. Digital Media Marketing Aurora\Waubonsie Valley

Elizabeth Hulick Jr. Arts Technology Tolono\Tolono Unity

Katie Janvrin So. Political Science Decatur\Mt. Zion

Madison Jessen So. Biology Gower, Mo.\East Buchanan C-1

Krista Koke So. Political Science Havana\Havana

Emma Mallory So. Business Management Decatur\Mt. Zion

Maggie Maragni So. Exercise Science Marion\Marion

Hailey Newill So. Art Technology Fremont, Neb.\Fremont

Katie Risner Sr. Chemistry Avon, Ind.\Avon

Hannah Roberts So. Art Therapy River Forest

Alyssa Ruiz Sr. Biology (Pre-Med) San Diego, Calif.\Junipero Serra

Grace Talbert Jr. Digital Media Marketing Monticello\Monticello

Alexis Vogel So. Mathematics Freeburg\Freeburg

Haylee Yelle So. Biology Crystal Lake\Prairie Ridge

Wrestling

Player Year Major Hometown\High School

Cameron Lee Jr. Cybersecurity Decatur\MacArthur

