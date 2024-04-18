Senior Anderson, An EHS Grad, Is Recognized For Efforts On Millikin University Girls Basketball Squad
DECATUR — Millikin University, in conjunction with the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW), announces its Jack Swartz Award Recipient and the CCIW Dave Wrath Academic All-Conference team for winter season of 2023-24.
Senior Jacquelin Anderson, a Glen Carbon native and Edwardsville High School graduate, was recognized as a member of the Millikin basketball squad. She is an elementary education major.
Graduate student Bailey Coffman (Heyworth, Bloomington Central Catholic H.S.) and junior J.T. Welch (Bloomington, Central Catholic H.S.) are recipients of the Jack Swartz Award. To be considered as a Swartz Award winner, student-athletes must carry at least a 3.50 grade point average and participated in a varsity sport. During her career in the women’s basketball team, Coffman was a four time CCIW Dave Wrath Academic All-Conference honoree and earned All-Conference honors four different seasons while exceling in the classroom. Welch is a team leader on the men’s basketball team and earned All-Conference Second Team honors in 2023-24.
Each season the CCIW selects an Academic All-Conference Team. To be recognized, the student-athlete must be enrolled as a full-time student; completed two semesters of study at Millikin; must participate in a varsity sport during the 2023-24 winter season; and must carry at least a 3.30 cumulative grade point average. The list below is the team members from Millikin for the winter 2023-24 season.
2023-24 Winter Sports CCIW Dave Wrath Academic All-Conference
Men’s Basketball
Player Year Major Hometown\High School
Jacob Bullock So. Accounting Bloomington\University HS
Ethan Gutzmer Jr. Business Management Wisconsin Dells, Wis.\Wis. Dells\Harper College
Jaden McClain So. Digital Media Marketing St. Louis, Mo.\University HS
Walter Straughter So. Arts Technology St. Louis, Mo.\Chaminade
Chase Travis So. Biology Olney\Olney
*JT Welch Jr. Sport & Rec. Management Bloomington\Central Catholic
Women’s Basketball
Player Year Major Hometown\High School
Jacquelin Anderson Sr. Elementary Education Glen Carbon\Edwardsville
Maddie Carroll Jr. Digital Media Marketing Ottawa\Ottawa Township
Emily Clevidence So. Biology Cottage Grove, Wis.\Monona Grove
*Bailey Coffman Gr. Master of Business Admin. Heyworth\Bloomington Central Catholic
Sophie Darden Sr. Exercise Science Channahon\Minooka
Rachel Holthaus So. Physical Education Pana\Pana
Sarah Isaf Sr. Sport & Rec. Management Paris\Paris
Elyce Knudsen Sr. Finance Philo\Tolono Unity
Alana Terry So. Environmental Studies Metamora\Metamora
Gabbi Thomason Sr. Sport & Rec. Management Cottleville, Mo.\Francis Howell Central
Emily White Jr. Nursing Sullivan\Sullivan
Men’s Swimming
Player Year Major Hometown\High School
Msanaa Bosland So. Mathematics & Data Science Nassau, Bahamas\St. Anne’s School
Women’s Swimming
Player Year Major Hometown\High School
Aly Barnes Jr. Elementary Education Jackson, N.J.\Jackson Memorial
Shay Buchanan Sr. Computer Science Orlando, Fla.\Trinity Prep
Analynn Bullock Sr. Mathematics Kansas City, Mo.\Center
Julia Druml Sr. Nursing McHenry\McHenry West
Grace Meacham Jr. Nursing Gig Harbor, Wash.\Gig Harbor
Kendall Rossingnol Jr. Psychology Simpsonville, S.C.\Hillcrest
Men’s Indoor Track
Player Year Major Hometown\High School
Caleb Bleich Gr. Master of Business Melvin\Gibson City Melvin Sibley
Reece Butcher So. Cybersecurity Springfield\New Berlin
Emmett Emmons So. Cybersecurity Dwight\Dwight
Matt Gowen So. Arts Technology Downers Grove\Downers Grove North
Awstance Grauer So. Exercise Science Gibson City\Gibson City Melvin Sibley
Colin Griffin Jr. MIS Le Roy\Le Roy
Joey Huizenga So. Graphic Design Fulton\Fulton
Rye Johnson Sr. Finance Weldon\Monticello
Kemper Koslofski So. English-Writing Decatur\Mt. Zion
Dayton Lasack So. Engineering Science Deerfield, Wis.\Deerfield
Nick Molitor So. Business Normal\University
Bradyn Olmstead Sr. Computer Science Bloomington\Bloomington
Jack Pearce So. Computer Science New Berlin\Pleasant Plains
Jessel Prabhu Sr. Biology Saint Ann, Mo.\Pattonville
Quartas Rassi So. Business Management Darien\Hinsdale South
Aidan Schlichting Sr. Biology Freeburg\Freeburg
Jake Shumaker Sr. Computer Science Decatur\Mt. Zion
Emmerson Thorlton So. Elementary Education Bismarck\Bismarck Henning
Women’s Indoor Track
Player Year Major Hometown\High School
Faith Brindley So. Nursing Highland\Highland
Shanelle Clark Sr. Shanelle Clark Romeoville\Lincoln College
Quincy Collings Sr. Nursing Mattoon\Mattoon
Ashlyn Duncan Jr. Business Management Decatur\Mt. Zion
Itzel Garcia Jr. Digital Media Marketing Aurora\Waubonsie Valley
Elizabeth Hulick Jr. Arts Technology Tolono\Tolono Unity
Katie Janvrin So. Political Science Decatur\Mt. Zion
Madison Jessen So. Biology Gower, Mo.\East Buchanan C-1
Krista Koke So. Political Science Havana\Havana
Emma Mallory So. Business Management Decatur\Mt. Zion
Maggie Maragni So. Exercise Science Marion\Marion
Hailey Newill So. Art Technology Fremont, Neb.\Fremont
Katie Risner Sr. Chemistry Avon, Ind.\Avon
Hannah Roberts So. Art Therapy River Forest
Alyssa Ruiz Sr. Biology (Pre-Med) San Diego, Calif.\Junipero Serra
Grace Talbert Jr. Digital Media Marketing Monticello\Monticello
Alexis Vogel So. Mathematics Freeburg\Freeburg
Haylee Yelle So. Biology Crystal Lake\Prairie Ridge
Wrestling
Player Year Major Hometown\High School
Cameron Lee Jr. Cybersecurity Decatur\MacArthur
