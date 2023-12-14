GRANITE CITY - Granite City senior guard Alvin Valentine has been a leader for the Warriors in both scoring and rebounds per game. He also contributes in the assists and steals areas.

Granite did work hard during the summer off-season and in preseason practice to get ready for the new campaign, and Valentine thought things went well.

"It was pretty tough," Valentine said of the off-season workouts. "Everybody came out, we worked hard. Credit to the guys, and the coaching staff; they helped us out a lot. They pushed us to the limit that we need to be pushed, and we pushed beyond those limits, also."

Valentine sees his role on the team as a leader, who's willing to step up and make the plays where needed, and also show the other players how things should be done.

"I feel like a leader," Valentine said. "But I feel more of a brotherhood-type leader. I feel like I need to push everyone a little bit harder to the limit because that was kind of my dad's job, and I felt like I could take that role and push my team more and help them out on the court."

Valentine is looking ahead to more challenges as the season progresses for the Warriors.

"Oh, yes, sir, yes, sir I am," Valentine said with a smile. "We'll be good this year. I've got faith in us this year."

It's a senior-laden team this year, and the expectations are a big high for Granite this year. Still, Valentine remains optimistic about the season and has good feelings for the outcome.

"We've just got to better execute more and we have to play as more of a team," Valentine said. "We'll be alright this year."

Again, congrats to Valentine on his recognition as a Stillwater Senior Living Male Athlete of Month.

